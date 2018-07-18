North East Thang-Ta Festival concludes

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 17 : North East Thang-Ta Festival organised by Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association at Yumnam Huidrom concluded today at 2.30 pm. The closing ceremony of the three day festival was graced by Kumari Yumnam Jamuna Devi, Chairperson, Thongkhong Laxmi Municipal Council; Huidrom Premkumar Singh, president Huyel Langlom Thang-Ta Association, Manipur; Md Roushan Ali, Councilor, Ward No. 2, Thongkhong Laxmi Municipal Council; Laishram Ongbi Inakhunbi Devi, Councilor, Ward No. 6, Thongkhong Laxmi Municipal Council and Laishram Thoiba, social worker as presidium members.

Altogether 120 Thang-Ta players, including 90 from various institutes of Manipur and 30 from States like Assam, Nagaland and Tripura took part in this festival which saw various resource persons and Thang-Ta experts teach many techniques and uses of Thang-Ta. The players also participated in many competitions held during the three day programme.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony, Jamuna Devi stressed on the need of preservation of Thang-Ta which has been an intergral part of Manipuri ancestors since ages. “It was through expertise in Thang-Ta that our forefathers installed a vast State and guarded its territory for centuries”, she said. She also urged all present to help preserve Thang-Ta which have a very significant role in State’s integration.