‘Northeast India: A Reader’ released Govt to consult people on Ras Leela mandap : CM

Imphal, Oct 18: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the Government will seek suggestions and advice from the people, experts and scholars of the State regarding the proposal for construction of a Ras Leela mandap inside Kangla, he added.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of a book release function held at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today, Biren clarified that the work programme for construction of Ras Leela mandap was proposed by the previous Government to the Centre in 2015. He said that he has keen interest to protect the sanctity of a sacred place like Kangla.

He mentioned that he would convene a meeting with the Kangla Fort Board soon. After its installation, the incumbent Government decided to shift the Joint Interrogation Cell from the Kangla. Programmes such as ‘Nongpok Thong Hangba’ have been started by the present Government, he claimed.

Speaking at the book release function, Biren underscored that academicians and scholars have a great role in improving and shaping a society.

In the post independence era (1960s-70s), intellectuals, academicians and scholars didn’t influence politicians. If forums/platforms like Manipur Research Forum were present at that time, then the present burning issues such as ethnic conflict and unrest could have been avoided, Biren rued.

The Chief Minister spoke elaborately on integrity and communal harmony.

Mentioning that professionals such as academicians, scholars, doctors etc are merely confined to their rooms, Biren urged the professionals to be politically active and give suggestions and advice to politicians and the Government. He said that such books would enlighten the people and future generation.

The 450 paged book “North East India: A Reader” is a comprehensive book with collection of articles being edited by Bhagat Oinam and Dhiren A Sadokpam and published by Routledge (London and New Delhi). The book is the first of its kind on North East India and presents the widest possible range of topics on a single platform highlighting the inter-linkages of issues. Various renowned academicians and scholars attended the launching function.

The book release function was organised by the Manipur Research Forum (MRF), Imphal. Chief Minister N Biren Singh was the chief guest and Dr Lokendra Arambam, former Director of AVRC, Manipur University chaired the function.

Homen Thangjam, Managing Trustee of the forum while welcoming the dignitaries stated that MRF was established by people from different walks of life during the churnings of the year 2001 marked by threat to the territorial boundary of Manipur as a fallout of ceasefire extension to Manipur. The forum published an MRFD bulletin to carry different voices of the people and ultimately published the Eastern Quarterly, an academic journal. In addition, MRF regularly organises monthly seminars.

Prof Bhagat Oinam introduced the book and stated that the publication is a collection of articles published in the journal Eastern Quarterly. It is a comprehensive read on North East India presenting the widest range of issues confronted by the region in recent times. The book is also relevant to contemporary scholarship on marginal communities. The book is the first of its kind on the region and presents the widest possible range of topics on a single platform highlighting the inter-linkages of issues.

Prof Ch Priyoranjan presented a review of the book. He highlighted the concerns of the book and how the people of the region are negotiating with scattered selves. The book tries to locate the self in the crisis emerging out of interaction between modernity and tradition, observed Ch Priyoranjan.

Further, he endorsed the anxiety raised by the authors on how people of the region are to respond with the fast changing global scenario. Prof Priyoranjan praised the Editors and contributors of the book and said that the book would fire the imaginations of the readers.

Dr Lokendra Arambam emphasised that rather than leading a fossilised and archaic way of life, it is perhaps desirable to have a conflictual way of life to take the society forward. He appealed earnestly for translating the volume in local vernacular for the benefit of the society.