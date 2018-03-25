Not demanding immediate implementation of 7th Pay, but time frame for same : JAC ‘CM’s appeal through media not enough’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 24: Clarifying that the ongoing cease work strike does not mean the 7th Pay should be implemented immediately, the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO has asserted that they are only demanding a definite time frame within which the 7th Pay would be implemented without fail.

Speaking to media persons today JAC general secretary Laitonjam Biken alleged that the ongoing cease work strike is an outcome of the repeated separate meetings held between the JAC, the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister.

He went to claim that the cease work strike is 80 per cent successful on account of massive support extended by most Government departments.

Commenting on Chief Minister N Biren’s appeal to call off the cease work strike, Biken maintained that the Chief Minister’s appeal made through media is not enough to call off the strike.

Had the Government sent a written appeal to the JAC, an emergency general body meeting may be convened to adopt an appropriate decision. As no written appeal has been received, there is no question of reviewing or calling off the ongoing cease work strike at the moment, said the JAC general secretary.

Categorically stating that whether the cease work strike should go on or suspended depends on the Government’s decision, he said that JAC would welcome any positive decision taken by the Government. But it would be most unfortunate if the Government chooses to ignore/sideline the JAC’s demand.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s assertion that the State’s financial position is not sound enough to implement the 7th Pay, Biken cited past instances when the then Government implemented the 4th, 5th and 6th Pays even though all those Governments invariably said that the State’s financial position was not good enough.

The then Governments somehow implemented the new pay scales in consultation with the Planning Commission and the Finance Commission.

Quoting Chief Minister N Biren who reportedly remarked that the ongoing agitation is illegitimate, the JAC functionary appealed to the Chief Minister to introspect once again on the demand for 7th Pay in the interest of employees, pensioners, workers and teachers.

Decrying the Government’s failure to explore sources of fund so as to fulfil the employees’ demand, Biken said “let people judge the Chief Minister’s announcement to hire people capable of dealing with pending official works if the employees on strike do not return to their duties by Monday.”

One common desire of the JAC, State Government employees and pensioners is to sign an MoU with the Chief Secretary on a definite time frame within which the 7th Pay would be implemented.

The JAC launched the cease work strike for this demand even though they are aware of the busy official works necessitated by closure of the financial year, Biken added.