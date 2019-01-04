Nothing to expect from PM’s visit : CPI

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 3: Even though CPI Manipur State Council welcomes the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State, people of the State have nothing to expect from the high profile visit, asserted the party’s secretary L Sotinkumar.

Speaking to media persons at Irabot Bhavan here today, Sotinkumar said that Narendra Modi would launch BJP’s election campaign tomorrow in the State by inaugurating a few project and laying foundation stones for some others.

CPI Manipur State Council representing the larger interest of the people of Manipur would like to lay down a few points before the Prime Minister, he said.

He then asked the Prime Minister to stop unleashing anarchy in the country through BJP’s politics of Hindutva but uphold democracy, secularism, social pluralism, composite and multi-National character of the country.

He also urged Narendra Modi not to threaten the sanctity and autonomy of the Parliament, the Supreme Court and Reserve Bank of India.

Sotinkumar asserted that the BJP-led NDA Government tried to degenerate Manipur University on account of its efforts to saffronise the university.

Pointing out that many employees of RIMS have not been given their monthly salary instead of upgrading the medical institute to the level of AIIMS, Sotinkumar said that the Government of India is unable to protect the boundary of Manipur (India) from Myanmar.

The Central Government has been keeping the people of Manipur on tenterhooks by stubbornly refusing to divulge the details of the Framework Agreement it signed with NSCN-IM. At the same time, BJP has landed the National Sports University in chaos because of its undue interference, Sotinkumar said.

By withdrawing the special category status, the Modi Government has landed Manipur in a state of financial woes, he continued.

Saying that Modi would be making all kinds of impressive but empty promises again with the sole objective of securing a second term for his Government, Sotinkumar appealed to all the people of Manipur not to keep any faith in Modi’s speech.

CPI (M) State Secretary Ksh Shanta who was also present at the press meet asserted that Narendra Modi would be hoodwinking the people of Manipur again particularly with regard to BJP’s defeat in the Assembly elections of five States recently.

CPI Manipur State unit assistant secretary M Joykumar said that the State Government has been misleading the employees by issuing an order which directs employees to attend the Prime Minister’s rally.

RSP Secretary K Manoranjan was also present at the press meet.