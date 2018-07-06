Notice to Adim Pamei

IMPHAL, Jul 5: BJP Manipur Pradesh executive member and State Relief and Disaster Management Authority Vice Chairman Adim Pamei has been served a show cause notice by the party.

The show cause notice was served after Adim Pamei told some sections of media that he would contest the Lok Sabha election which is due next year, sources informed.

The show cause notice was served by BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary (administration) K Saratkumar on July 3.

The show cause notice said that Adim Pamei’s self declaration to contest Lok Sabha election violates the party’s constitution and it is a very serious matter, said the sources.

Adim Pamei should give a written reply within seven days else necessary action would be initiated, says the notice.

However, efforts to contact Adim Pamei on the matter proved futile.