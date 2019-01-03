Now CMHT for newspaper hawkers too

Imphal, Jan 2, (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren has announced that all the accredited/recognised newspaper hawkers and their family will be covered under Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) and appealed the members of the association to submit their relevant documents.

This was stated during the 34th Annual function of the All Manipur Newspaper Sales’ and Distributors’ Association conducted at Khurai Nandeibam Leikai, Imphal East, today.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, N Biren Singh stated that an insurance scheme will be rolled out for the hawkers at the earliest to provide financial assistance at their time of needs.

The Government is also discussing to introduce a pension scheme for the members of the association, he added.

Highlighting the importance and significance of the hawkers in our daily lives, the Chief Minister said that the hawkers are rendering ‘human service’ throughout the year.

Mentioning the problems faced by the truck drivers plying along the National Highways, N Biren said that CMHT benefits will be provided to the drivers too at the earliest.

Stating that the Government’s mission is to root out poverty from the State, the CM said that various ‘human oriented’ schemes have been implemented for the poor and needy people of the State.

N Biren also stated that the responsibility of a Government is to serve its people and to work for their welfare. Priority would be given to education sector in the ‘Go to Village’ mission programme to impart quality education to the children, he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the Prime Minister is likely to announce the introduction of Guwahati-Silchar-Imphal fuel pipeline and establishment of Asian University for higher studies in the State during his visit.

CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam said that the hawkers have huge responsibility of disseminating the day to day events and information to each and every house of the State. There are many lessons to be learnt from the hawkers, he added.

During the function, N Biren distributed CMHT cards and felicitated some senior members of the association.

Deputy Chairman State Planning Board, S Rajen, MLA Khurai AC L Susindro Meetei and president of All Manipur Newspaper Sales’ and Distributors’ Association Ajit Wakhemcha attended the function among others.