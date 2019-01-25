Now, Thoubal College Students’ Union boycotts Republic Day celebration

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Jan 24: Thoubal College Students’ Union is boycotting the Republic Day celebration, said Ginish Akoijam, general secretary of the union today.

The boycott came amidst the series of protests launched by different organisations, students across the State against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which cleared the floor of Lok Sabha recently.

The decision to boycott the Republic Day celebration was taken denouncing the failure of the State Government to take a clear stand on the Bill, he said speaking to media persons at the office of the union.

The students’ union will not take part in the Republic Day celebration, he said and reiterated the claim that the Bill is against the interest of the indigenous people of the State and North-East at large.

The Citizenship Amendement Bill that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 amidst protests in the North-East.