NPF blames MLAs for anti-party activities

IMPHAL, Dec 23: In the backdrop of a resolution passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly with regard to the Naga political issue, the MLAs of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) have been accused of anti-party activities.

Sources informed that the draft memorandum passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly yesterday for submission to the Government of India was against the demand for integration of Naga inhabited areas.

There has been no change to the NPF’s position for integration of Naga inhabited areas under a single administrative roof and protection of all indigenous communities settled in Naga areas, said the sources.

Notably, NSCN-IM has been demanding integration of Naga inhabited areas under a single administrative roof, and the militant outfit shares a common agenda with the NPF.

Notably, the demand for integration of Naga inhabited areas under a single administrative roof and protection of all ethnic groups settled at Naga areas are reflected prominently in the NPF’s constitution.

But the resolution adop-ted by the Manipur Legisla- tive Assembly yesterday challenged the demand for Naga integration. As such, the NPF MLAs were assumably working against the party, said the sources.

Notably, four NPF MLAs were elected to the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly. They are Khashim Vasum (Chingai AC), K Leishiyo (Phungyar AC), L Dikho Mao (Mao AC) and Awangbow Newmai (Tamei AC).

On being enquired if the party is contemplating any disciplinary action against the four MLAs for their purported anti-party activities, the sources informed that the party is not contemplating any action at the moment.

It has been quite sometime the four MLAs acted on their wisdom after overlooking the party’s agenda and guidelines, the sources said.

BJP and NPF are allies at the Centre as well as in Nagaland. However, the two parties have political differences in Manipur. That was why, NPF was indirectly supporting the coali- tion Government led by Chief Minister N Biren instead of joining the Government directly as a partner.

However, in total contravention of the party’s instruction to extend only indirect support, the four MLAs joined the Government directly. NPF would have enjoyed more leverage if they (the four MLAs) had given only outside support, said the sources.

The coalition Government led by BJP may become unstable when the NPF MLAs leave the Government. At the same time, it remains highly questionable whether the four MLAs would follow the party’s decision in case NPF takes a decision to quit the Government.

There is a strong possibility of the NPF MLAs getting reduced to the same status as the Congress MLAs including Th Shyamkumar who have been supporting the BJP-led Government.

As such, any step to take up action against the NPF MLAs may not prove fruitful, the sources added.