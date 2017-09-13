NPF dismisses Awangbow Newmai

IMPHAL, Sep 12: As a fall out of the internal wrangling in the Naga People’s Front (NPF), the party’s Manipur unit president Awangbow Newmai has been removed from his post.

Awangbow was elected to the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly from Tamei AC on NPF ticket. He is holding the post of Parliamentary Secretary in the coalition Government led by N Biren.

On the other hand, a meeting of the NPF’s disciplinary action committee was held on September 8 and deliberated on dismissing Awangbow Newmai from post of NPF Manipur president.

After minute deliberation, the meeting decided to remove Awangbow Newmai from the post of NPF Manipur president on the charge of indulging in anti-party activities in collusion with dissident MLAs.

Awangbow was accused of attempting to break apart NPF Manipur unit apart from challenging the party’s interest in connivance with MLAs suspended from the party.

Acting on the charges levelled against him, NPF central headquarters president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu issued an order yesterday whereby Awangbow Newmai was dismissed from the post of NPF Manipur president.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by NPF Manipur unit, Youth Wing secretary S Augustine informed that NPF Manipur unit vice-president AS Tenyson would take over as acting president of NPF Manipur unit on ‘look-after’ basis.

Sources informed that there are two groups within NPF central headquarters. While one camp is led by Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu, the other camp is led by Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio and Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang.

Of the two groups, Awangbow Newmai was supporting the one led by Dr Shurhozelie. But recently, Neiphiu Rio and TR Zeliang took Awangbow Newmai to Delhi and urged BJP leaders to give him a Cabinet berth as they (BJP leaders) assured two Cabinet berths to NPF ahead of the establishment of the Biren-led Government.

This was one major factor for the removal of Awangbow Newmai from the post of NPF Manipur unit president, said sources.

Another factor is Awangbow’s failure, as president of NPF Manipur unit, to fulfil the party’s commitments given to the people ahead of the Manipur Legislative Assembly election, said the sources.