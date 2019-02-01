NPF joins anti-CAB stand

IMPHAL, Jan 31: An executive council meeting of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) was held today at Kohima and the meeting adopted a resolution to fight the CAB 2016 in befitting manner in case the Bill is tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

According to NPF Manipur State unit general secretary Honreikhui Kasung, the executive council meeting deliberated on CAB 2016 exhaustively.

Saying that NPF has one MP in the Rajya Sabha, Honreikhui Kasung informed that NPF will fight against CAB 2016 with all its strength if the Bill is tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Many other issues were also discussed at the executive council meeting held today.

Notably, NPF is a partner of the BJP-led Manipur Government and BJP’s failure to fulfil or abide by the assurances it gave to NPF were deliberated at length during the meeting held today at Kohima.

Even though the hurdles posed by BJP in Autonomous District Councils where NPF enjoys majority were also discussed at the meeting, no concrete decision was adopted, Honreikhui Kasung said.