Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Dec 2 : Naga People’s Front (NPF) president, Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu has said that his party has no ownership but the party itself belongs to the Naga people “as the party’s top priority is for the cause of the Naga people and their welfare”.

Addressing a one day seminar organised by the NPF Phek division at Pfutsero multi-purpose hall under the theme, ‘Regional Principle and Ideology’, the NPF president stated that “many regional political parties came into being only to contest election or for sheer love for power and money, but unlike those parties, NPF came into being to save the Naga people, and that, it will remain so till the solution to the Naga political problem is achieved”. Dr Shurhozelie also said that the NPF will always stand for the Naga political issue and preservation of the identity of the Naga people.

The former Chief Minister of Nagaland maintained that many Naga leaders run astray as “they hop from one political party to another for the love of money and power but a true leader with Naga Nationalism will always remain faithful with the NPF party”.

Dr Shurhozelie pointed out that many regional political parties failed to sustain in the State due to the lack of principle and ideology for the Naga people.

The NPF president encouraged the party workers adding that in politics, there are ups and downs, “but being the Naga leaders one must stand firm to one’s principle”.

Speaking as the resource person, the NPF secretary general and Rajya Sabha MP, KG Kenye maintained that the NPF party’s principle and political are intact till today.

Also speaking as resource person, ex-Minister and advisor to NPF president, Thenucho said that NPF is the only party which can uphold the identity of the Naga people, therefore, to remain firm with the party and protect the Naga people.

Former Minister and MLA, Yitachu in his welcome address stated that the main principle and ideology of the NPF party is to preserve and protect the identity of the Naga people.

Maintaining that NPF represents the character and reflection of the Naga people, Yitachu called upon the party workers to put forward the true spirit of the party to the Naga people.

The one day-seminar was chaired by Chivotso Nienu, oresident Phek division and vote of thanks was delivered by MLA, Kezhienyi Khalo.

Host of NPF leaders including MLA Keneizakho Nakhro also attended the seminar.