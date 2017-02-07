NPF Phungyar unit executives quit enmasse

Ukhrul, Feb 6 : In a major setback to Naga People’s Front (NPF), all the executive members of Phungyar Constituency, Ukhrul, have resigned enmasse demonstrating their strong stand against the decision of the Central Election Committee of the NPF to issue the party’s ticket to K Leishiyo and not to the candidate they had recommended.

The resignation was led by the Phungyar NPF unit president SP Chuireingam.

The executive members of the NPF of Phungyar AC expressed strong resentment against naming K Leishiyo as the NPF candidate for 43- Phungyar AC to contest the upcoming Assembly election.

According to them, the Phungyar area unit executives had recommended AS Hopingson who have a better prospect of winning the election.

The decision to resign enmasse was taken during an emergency meeting held today at Ukhrul.

In a statement, the executive members said that they had recommended AS Hopingson for the party’s ticket on three different occasions to the Central leaders. Despite this, their recommendation was ignored, said the executive members and added that the indifferent attitude of the Central Committee leaders has forced them to resign enmasse. According to SP Chuireingam, they will only review their decision if the Central Committee of the NPF leaders roll back the decision to allot the ticket to K Leishiyo.

Altogether 24 executive members including the president Chuireingam have resigned from the party. The resignation letter was addressed to the Manipur State unit president Awangbow Newmai.