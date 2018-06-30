NPF picks holes in Rio on Naga integration

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Jun 29 : The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has stated today that a political party usually contradicts its rival, “but in Nagaland the Chief Minister has been contradicting himself during the past three months on various issues.”

The NPF said that it is totally wrong on the part of the “current” Chief Minister to declare that Naga integration would be subject to the agreement of the neighbouring States. The NPF said that this was done to please his political masters and neighbouring States at the cost of the legitimate right of the Nagas.

“As a matter of fact, we are not demanding Naga integration from our neighbouring States. It is the duty of the Interlocutor who represents Government of India to discuss with the States concerned where Nagas have been living since time immemorial,” the NPF stated.

On the Naga political issue, the NPF alleged that the Chief Minister of Nagaland had stated during his interaction with the press on June 13 outside State Civil Secretariat in Kohima that Nagas living in India, spread across four States, should come together and settle the matter with the Government of India while Myanmar Nagas (NSCN-K) should seek a separate settlement with Myanmar Government. “The NPF party had questioned him then, as to where the Nagas of Nagaland within the NSCN-K would stand under such an arrangement,” the NPF claimed.

The NPF alleged that the Nagaland Chief Minister tried his best to backtrack from what he had mentioned at the press briefing. “Today, he is inviting the NSCN-K to come back and resume ceasefire with the Government of India which clearly portrays his contradictory approach,” stated the NPF, while adding, “In order to right his own controversial statements which brought confusion and misunderstandings to the people, the Chief Minister must apolozise before the Naga political groups and the Naga people at large,” it demanded.

With regard to cancellation of NDPP registration issue, the NPF claimed that it had not filed any petition before the Election Commission of India (ECI) as alleged by the Chief Minister. “As a matter of fact, the matter came to light through the notice issued by ECI based on the petition filed by Mrs Zeneisiile Ate Loucii,” it pointed out.

“He must spell out which petitioner belonged to NPF party. If there is any petitioner from the NPF party, the Chief Minister must clearly identify the person instead of putting fabricated stories in the public domain,” it added.

With regard to the Chief Minister’s 100 days commitment, the NPF said that the former turned to blame the recently held Lok Sabha by-poll “which was no other than his own creation”. According to the NPF, the Chief Minister announced that his Government will not oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 because Article 371(A) and ILP regulations provided safeguard to the Nagas, “whereas on the other hand, he maintained that his Government would oppose the Bill if any part of it went against the interest of the Nagas”. The NPF said that, reading between the lines, “it is clearly evident that his contradictory statements reveal his ignorance, his indecisiveness on the matter or his compulsion to please the Central bigwigs at the cost of his people”.

On the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, the NPF asked as to when the Naga people should oppose the Bill. “Before the matter is placed on the floor of the Parliament or after the Bill is passed?” it further asked. According to the NPF, after passing the Bill or Act by both the Houses of Parliament, a single State cannot change or amend the Bill and as such, “instead of confusing the people with his indecisive and contradictory statements, the Chief Minister must clearly spell out on what grounds his Government is supporting the said Bill”.