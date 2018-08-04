NPF reiterates stand on Naga integration

IMPHAL, Aug 3 : The consultative meeting of the NPF central office bearers along with NPF legislators of Nagaland & Manipur which was today at NPF office, Kohima has reiterated its stand on integration of all contiguous Naga areas as enshrined in the constitution of the NPF.

The NPF also resolved to appeal to the neighboring States to be rational on their approach to the Naga political issue and welcomed the suggestion of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for an early solution of the Naga political issue.

However, the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its present form which has been widely published in the print media has not touched the core issues and hence it may have to re-look at the report on the Naga political issue, said the NPF in a statement.

It was also resolved to urge the Government of India (GoI) and the Naga National Workers to expedite the ongoing political talk and bring it to a logical conclusion. The NPF further appealed to all other Naga National Groups which have not joined the peace process to reconsider their decisions in the interest of the Naga people.