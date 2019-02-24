NPF to field candidate in one seat

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 23: Although Naga People’s Front (NPF) is a partner of the ruling alliance headed by BJP, it is preparing to field its own candidate in the Outer Manipur Parlia-mentary Constituency.

NPF Manipur State unit general secretary Honrei-khui Kasung told The Sangai Express that three individuals belonging to the Naga community have already submitted application forms for the party’s ticket.

Informing that no Non-Nagas have applied for NPF ticket till date, Honreikhui Kasung said that former MLA Samuel Risom, former MLA BD Behring and Dr Lorho from Mao have submitted application forms for the party’s ticket.

He exuded that NPF would be able to give a dominating performance in the Lok Sabha election in Naga inhabited areas.

Moreover, NPF would gain more leverage when BJP and Congress are engaged in close fight in the Lok Sabha election, Honreikhui said.

BJP’s assertion to bring back Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016 in case the party is re-elected to power in spite of the vehement opposition raised by all sections of people in the entire North East undermined the sentiment of the people of the region, he decried.

He opined that BJP will find it very difficult to retain power at the Centre.

However, things will turn out to be quite different if the vast majority of Hindu people vote for BJP which is poised to fight the Lok Sabha election on the plank of aggrandising Hinduism, he added.