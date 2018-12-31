NPF unlikely to go with BJP in Outer PC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 30: Even though the Naga People’s Front (NPF) is a partner in the BJP-led coalition Government, it is most likely to field its own candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in Outer Manipur PC.

Talking to The Sangai Express exclusively, NPF Manipur unit president Awangbow Newmai said that political parties ought to field candidates in all elections and NPF is also a political party.

Partnership between political parties is basically about seat sharing, exploring consensus candidates and supporting each other under a mutual understanding, Awangbow said.

But BJP, the grand party of the coalition, has not yet initiated any step on these matters and it is a convention for friendly political parties to respect each other. There is an ethics for partnership among political parties, he said.

Consequent upon the expiry of NPF’s Tamenglong ADC Member elected from 2-Chaton Segment DCC, by-election would be held on January 14.

The candidate elected in the by-election would have just one year before the term of the existing ADCs expires.

Pointing out that the expired ADC Member was an NPF man and just one year is left before the term of the existing ADCs expires, NPF appealed to BJP to support the candidate who would be fielded by NPF in the by-election but BJP turned down the appeal and they have fielded their own candidate, Awangbow said.

The by-election is a straight fight between BJP and NPF as neither independent candidates nor any Congress candidate is contesting, Awangbow continued.

The straight fight between BJP and NPF has raised some serious questions on the partnership between the two. Now, NPF cannot help asking itself whether BJP has been taking undue advantage out of the partnership or whether it (BJP) sees NPF as a partner, said the NPF Manipur unit president.

Had BJP upheld the ethics of partnership between political parties, they should not have fielded their candidate in the by-election. Yet, NPF is indebted to the family of the expired Member and NPF is obliged to respect the family’s decision.

Given BJP’s little respect to the NPF’s appeal and the decision of the expired Member’s family, some serious questions surfaced whether NPF should continue its partnership with BJP and whether the two parties should go together in the Lok Sabha election, Awangbow said.

He went on to ask what NPF can expect from BJP in the Lok Sabha election when it (BJP) cannot extend any cooperation to NPF in the by-election for a single seat in Tamenglong ADC. NPF sacrificed a lot and there was no instance of the four NPF MLAs bargaining with BJP.

While NPF has been given one Ministerial berth, there are many BJP MLAs who did not get Ministerial berth. It does not matter whether NPF is given Ministerial berths or not but showing due respect to all partners of any political coalition is something expected. This is a convention not only in India but also the whole world, he asserted.

“The way BJP has been treating its partnership with NPF has forced us to review our position and it has created a situation where NPF is compelled to field its candidate in the Lok Sabha election”, Awangbow continued.

He added that BJP need to review its position with respect to its partners before it is too late.