"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
February 12, 2017 11:48 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Headlines

NPP announces 8 candidates

219 0

IMPHAL, Feb 11: After a first list of 12 candidates was announced, National People’s Party (NPP) announced its second list of candidates today.
The second list comprising of eight candidates includes former Minister Phungza-thang Tonsing. He resigned from the primary membership of Congress and joined NPP after he had been already allotted Congress ticket.
He was also a former president of MPCC.
The other candidates announced today are Letza- mang Haokip (Henglep AC), Henlianthang Thanglet (Singhat AC), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh AC), Habib Ali (Jiribam AC), Vivekraj Wangkhem (Kshetrigao AC) and Ng Robert (Singjamei AC).
While announcing the second list of candidates, NPP president Conrad K Sangma declared that former DGP and the party’s candidate in Uripok AC Y Joykumar has been appointed the party’s spokesman.
Phungzathang Tonsing said that he quit Congress and joined NPP in accordance with the wishes of the people of Churachandpur AC.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
74 queries in 0.221 seconds.