NPP announces 8 candidates

IMPHAL, Feb 11: After a first list of 12 candidates was announced, National People’s Party (NPP) announced its second list of candidates today.

The second list comprising of eight candidates includes former Minister Phungza-thang Tonsing. He resigned from the primary membership of Congress and joined NPP after he had been already allotted Congress ticket.

He was also a former president of MPCC.

The other candidates announced today are Letza- mang Haokip (Henglep AC), Henlianthang Thanglet (Singhat AC), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh AC), Habib Ali (Jiribam AC), Vivekraj Wangkhem (Kshetrigao AC) and Ng Robert (Singjamei AC).

While announcing the second list of candidates, NPP president Conrad K Sangma declared that former DGP and the party’s candidate in Uripok AC Y Joykumar has been appointed the party’s spokesman.

Phungzathang Tonsing said that he quit Congress and joined NPP in accordance with the wishes of the people of Churachandpur AC.