NPP to meet on CAB

IMPHAL, Jan 9: Following the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha yesterday, National People’s Party, which is a part of the coalition Government, will be organising a meeting to discuss the issue tomorrow.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, NPP Manipur State Unit president Thangminlen Kipgen said that the party will discuss the steps to be taken up as well as consider the interest of the people during the meeting tomorrow.