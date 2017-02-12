NPP tongue lashes both Cong, BJP

IMPHAL, Feb 11: Accusing both the Central Government and the State Government of playing political games over the indefinite economic blockade, the National People’s Party (NPP) has asserted that neither BJP nor Congress is able to feel the misery being endured by the masses.

Speaking at a political conference held at Pishumthong Ningombam Leirak under Keishamthong AC today, NPP president Conrad K Sangma remarked that bandhs and blockades have maligned the otherwise beautiful image of Manipur.

Neither the State Government nor the Central Government has done anything concrete to resolve the protracted issue of UNC’s indefinite economic blockade.

The State Government’s failure to get the economic blockade lifted despite enjoying massive mandate of the people only exposed that the Government is totally indifferent to the people’s plight, Conrad Sangma said.

He went on to ask whether the State Government has been playing some dirty games with a malicious intention to create conflicts among the people.

As a leader of the State, the Chief Minister should take due responsibility and explore all avenues to resolve the issue of economic blockade.

Talking about the issue of ILPS, the NPP leader said that the demand for enforcing ILPS is also there in Meghalaya.

No one wants to get their land and community overwhelmed by outsiders. NPP has also been examining the demand to include some communities in ST category. The party has already taken due note of the demand for inclusion of Meitei in ST category and NPP would fight for the same cause, Conrad K Sangma assured.

He said that the multiple issues of Manipur can be resolved only when there is a pro-people Government in the State.

He went on to claim that NPP would emerge as the one and only party of the entire North East region.

NPP candidate in Keishamthong AC L Jayantakumar said that the ensuing political battle is not against the Congress candidate but against Congress leaders who have been committing all kinds of injustices.

It’s time for the people of Keishamthong AC to teach those deceitful Congress leaders a befitting lesson, Jayantakumar asserted.

NPP candidates in Churachandpur AC and Wangoi AC Phungzathang Tonsing and Kh Loken too spoke at the conference.