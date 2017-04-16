Veteran politician Phung-zathang Tonsing has been elected as the National vice president of National People’s Party (NPP) during a Central Executive Committee meeting held at Delhi on April 11.
Deputy CM of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh and Health Minister Jayantakumar Singh were also present at the meeting.
NPP VP
