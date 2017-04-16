NPP VP

by in Sangai Digest · 0 Comment

Veteran politician Phung-zathang Tonsing has been elected as the National vice president of National People’s Party (NPP) during a Central Executive Committee meeting held at Delhi on April 11.
Deputy CM of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh and Health Minister Jayantakumar Singh were also present at the meeting.


Share This!
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin

Add Comment