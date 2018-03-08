NPP’s Conrad, backed by BJP, sworn-in as Meghalaya CM

SHILLONG, Mar 7:National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad Kongkal Sangma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya along with eleven other Cabinet Ministers of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Govern-ment on Tuesday. Governor Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office and secrecy to them at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at the forelawns of the Raj Bhawan here.

The other constituents of the new government include BJP, United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and People’s Democratic Front (PDF). The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, BJP’s key strategist and Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, among others. DD Lapang and Mukul Sangma, both former CMs of Congress, were also present. Of the eleven ministers who took oath, four are from then Mukul Sangma-led Meghalaya United Alliance (MUA-II) government. They are Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar, Comingone Ymbon (who left Congress and joined NPP) and Alexander L Hek. Like Ymbon, Hek, too, left Congress to join BJP. Before the assembly polls, Conrad’s elder brother James, who is a two-time legislator from Dadenggre, was also accommodated in the cabinet.

Kyrmen Shylla (29), a first-time elected member of UDP from Khliehriat constituency, made history by becoming the youngest minister of the state. TNN