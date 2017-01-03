Warning: mysqli_query(): MySQL server has gone away in /home/thesangaiexpress/public_html/wp-includes/wp-db.php on line 1868

NPSKL Polo Tournament KPC, NPSKL-B enter semis with slender wins
January 3, 2017 06:53 am

Sports News

NPSKL Polo Tournament KPC, NPSKL-B enter semis with slender wins

IMPHAL, Jan 2: Khurai Polo Club and NPSKL-B entered the semifinals of the ongoing 4th State level Polo tournament 2016 organised by Nongchup Pana Sagol Kangjei Lup (NPSKL) after registering slender wins over their respective opponents today at Langjing Achouba Sports complex.
Meiraba will face NPSKL-A in the first semifinal match tomorrow at 1.30 pm while the second semifinal match will be played between NPSKL-B and Khurai Polo Club at 1.30 pm on Jan 4.
In the third quarter final match today, Khurai Polo Club notched a thrilling 4-3 win over MPSC-A.
Naocha and Angangcha struck a goal each for Khurai Polo Club in the first chukker. Roger and Thomas added a goal each in the third and fourth chukker respectively for KPC.
S Bimol of MPSC grabbed a brace in the second chukker while M Jawan hit one in the fourth chukker.
The last quarter final match saw an evenly contested match between NPSKL-B and KRYPHSA-A.
K Roshan handed the lead to NPSKL-B in the first chukker. However, the lead was cancelled out by Dollar of KRYPHSA in the same chukker. NPSKL-B took another lead through Muhindro in the second chukker. Muhindro hit another goal in the third chukker.
KRYPHSA could only pull one back as S Dimple was on target in the third chukker.
Ex-MLA Sapam Kunjeshore (Keba); president of NPSKL Sougrakpam Hemanta Singh; pradhan of Langjing GP L Manilal Singh; PGT (Chem) of JNV, Ramva, Ukhrul Khundrakpam Ibomcha Singh and others will attend as the dignitaries of the first semifinal match.

