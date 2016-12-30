NPSKL Polo Tournament KPC, NPSKL-B overwhelm opponents

IMPHAL, Dec 29: Khurai Polo Club thrashed MPSC-B 7-1 while NPSKL-B drubbed KMMRS-B by a convincing margin of 11 goals to two today in the ongoing 4th State level Polo tournament 2016 organised by Nongchup Pana Sagol Kangjei Lup (NPSKL) at Langjing Achouba Sports complex.

In today’s match between Khurai Polo Club and MPSC-B, the former were in command of the match right from the first whistle. K Jugindro and L Thomas struck a goal each in the first chukker for KPC. In reply, Kh Nongpoknganba pulled one back for MPSC-B in the same chukker and that eventually turned out to be the consolation for the team.

T Roshan added one goal for KPC in the third chukker. M Thomas hit his second goal while O Roger struck thrice in the fourth chukker to complete the rout.

In another encounter, NPSKL-B overwhelmed KMMRS-B 11-2.

K Roshan and P Abung struck a goal each in the first chukker for NPSKL-B. Paikhomba scored twice while Mohindro scored one in the second chukker.

Khoikhoi, Paikhomba and K Roshan scored a goal each for NPSKL-B in the third chukker. In the fourth chukker, Khoikhoi took charge to score twice while K Roshan netted one to wrap the match in their favour.

The consolations for KMMRS-B were scored by K Rivando in the last chukker.

The first quarter final match of the tournament will be played between Meiraba and ESC at 1.30 pm tomorrow while another match will be played between NPSKL-A and LHFPRT at 2.30 pm.