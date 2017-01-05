NPSKL Polo Tournament KPC set up title clash with NPSKL-B

IMPHAL, Jan 4: Khurai Polo Club beat NPSKL-A by a margin of three goals to one today to enter the final of the 4th State level Polo tournament 2016 organised by Nongchup Pana Sagol Kangjei Lup (NPSKL) at Langjing Achouba Sports complex.

The final match will be played between NPSKL-B and Khurai PC on Jan 6 at 1.30 pm.

KPC were in command of the semifinal match played today. O Roger handed the lead to KPC as he slammed home one in the first chukker. K Jugindro doubled the lead for KPC while M Thomas sealed the victory of KPC in the third chukker.

The consolation for NPSKL-A was netted by Leishemba in the last chukker.