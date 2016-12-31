NPSKL Polo Tournament Meiraba, NPSKL-A enter semis

IMPHAL, Dec 30: Meiraba and NPSKL-A beat their respective opponents to enter the semifinals of the ongoing 4th State level Polo tournament 2016 organised by Nongchup Pana Sagol Kangjei Lup (NPSKL) at Langjing Achouba Sports complex.

In the first quarter final match today, Meiraba notched a 7-3 victory over ESC.

Devnath handed Meiraba the lead as he struck one in the first and hit a hat trick in the second chukker.

In the third chukker, K Romeo and L Mocha scored a goal each for Meiraba while E Robin and N Prabin scored for ESC.

Ranjan of Meiraba and Premchand of ESC scored a goal each in the last chukker.

In the second quarter final, NPSKL-A thrashed LHFPRT 8-1.

P Ojit scored six while Th Kaoba scored twice in NPSKL-A’s win. The consolation for LHFPRT was scored by Th Jacal in the third chukker.

The third quarter final match will be played between Khurai Polo Club and MPSC-A at 1.30 pm on Jan 2 next year while the last quarter final will feature KRYPHSA-A vs NPSKL-B at 2.30 pm.