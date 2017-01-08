NPSKL Polo Tournament NPSKL-A crowned champions

IMPHAL, Jan 7: NPSKL-A were crowned the champions of the 4th State level Polo tournament 2016 organised by Nongchup Pana Sagol Kangjei Lup (NPSKL) at Langjing Achouba Sports complex after they beat Khurai Polo Club 6-3 in the final on Friday.

The goals for NPSKL-A, Langjing were scored by Th Kaoba (two in the first chukker, one in the second and another in the fourth chukker), L Atangba and P Ojit (one each in the third chukker).

Scorers for KPC were O Roger (2nd chukker), Jugindro (3rd chukker) and Thomas (4th chukker).

The winners got Rs 30,000 while the runners up got Rs 20,000.

The closing ceremony yesterday was attended by veteran journalist Leihaothabam Saratchandra; president of NPSKL Sougrakpam Hemanta; HoD Animal Science, CAU, Imphal Dr Th Ranadhir; member of KRC Dr Waikhom Romesh; manager of Kangla Acupressure, Alternative Therapy, Treatment Research and Training Gita Konthoujam as the dignitaries.