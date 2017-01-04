NPSKL Polo Tournament NPSKL-A drub Meiraba to enter final

IMPHAL, Jan 3: NPSKL-A notched a convincing 8-1 win over Meiraba, Khoyathong to enter the final of the 4th State level Polo tournament 2016 organised by Nongchup Pana Sagol Kangjei Lup (NPSKL) today at Langjing Achouba Sports complex.

Th Kaoba opened the account of NPSKL-A as he hit a goal in the first chukker. L Atangba and P Ojit hit a brace each while Kaoba struck his second goal in the second chukker. P Ojit and L Atangba took turn to hit a goal each in the third chukker to complete the rout.

The consolation for Meiraba was scored by Nanao in the fourth chukker.

The second semifinal match will be played between NPSKL-B and Khurai Polo Club at 1.30 pm tomorrow.

Ex-MLA Sapam Kunjeshore (Keba); president of NPSKL Sougrakpam Hemanta Singh; pradhan of Langjing GP L Manilal Singh; PGT (Chem) of JNV, Ramva, Ukhrul Khundrakpam Ibomcha Singh and others attended the semifinal match today as the dignitaries.