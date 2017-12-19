NRSU emerge champions of TNFLFC Araang League

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Dec 18 : Northern Raphei Students’ Union (NRSU) defeated Changvei FC 2-1 to emerge winners of the Tangkhul Naga France Labour Corps Football Centenary Araang League 2017.

T Haokip’s brace handed NRSU a narrow 2-1 victory against Changvei FC to lift the championship title at TNL Ground, Ukhrul.

NRSU led the first half with the first goal scored by T Haokip in the 25th minute while the second goal came in the 60th minute. Changvei FC tried hard to return into the match and managed to score one goal in the 65th through Achanpui to make the score 1-2.

Changvei FC failed to equalise as the defence line of NRSU were more vigilant after the goal. Eventually the game ended 2-1 in favour of NRSU.

The closing ceremony of the centenary observation was attended by PHED Minister, Losii Dikho as chief guest who gave away the winners trophy and other prizes.

Alfred Kangam Arthur, MLA Ukhrul AC, Dickson Kumrah, Chairman UADC, Rita Leiyaphi, councillor ADC, Ukhrul also attended the function as dignitaries.