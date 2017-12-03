NSA report sought

IMPHAL, Dec 2: Division Bench High Court of Manipur today directed National Sports Academy authority to organise a meeting and submit the report on Khuman Lampak Sports Academy before the Court on December 18.

Yesterday, the High Court’s Registrar General submitted the reports on the Khuman Lampak Sports Academy and National Sports University which contained details about the infrastructure and financial conditions of Khuman Lampak Sports Academy, maintenance of the said resources and the lack of infrastructure faced by the students of the academy. After going through the report, the Division Bench ordered the NSA authority to convene a meeting and submit its report before the Court on December 18.