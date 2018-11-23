NSCN-IM army chief recounts Naga movement’s journey

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Nov 22: NSCN-IM Army Chief, Lieutenant General Anthony Ningkhan Shimray narrated how the Naga national movement has come this far.

The NSCN-IM Army Chief was at Katomei village near Senapati district headquarters on November 20 to participate in a programme called “Conclave on Naga Journey” organised by the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM). The event which started on November 19 concluded yesterday. The programme was participated by Naga student organisations from Myanmar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and also from other Naga areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Anthony Ningkhan Shimray said that the signing of the Framework Agreement between the NSCN-IM and the Government of India was possible with the intervention of God. He also lauded the Naga people for supporting the Naga national movement through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, giving a key note address, ANSAM president, Joseph Adani said that the “Naga journey is never be a peripheral journey but a soul searching and a conscious journey”. The ANSAM president also said that the Naga journey is a pragmatic and an accommodative one.

The ANSAM president then said that “our land and natural resources will be defended under any cost because our land is our identity and the root of our political movement”. Joseph Adani also said that time has come to stand up and fight for “our rights with consciousness and solidarity”.

He also said that the Naga people should be cautious of the “dubious tricks and cunning devices of our adversaries”.

Joseph Adani then stated the Nagas are one though they are placed in various geographical areas. “We are one beyond the boundaries because we are bound together by one political goal”, the ANSAM leader also said. “However, to achieve our goal and dream is not without challenges,” he further stated. Joseph Adani then said that the Naga people should not hesitate to tell their neighbours that “we are of two different political entities with two different aspirations, but we will continue to live as good neighbours by respecting each other’s aspiration”.