NSCN (IM) bans

DIMAPUR, Dec 3 : The NSCN-IM has banned the sale of firecrackers in Dimapur during this festive season, reports NNN.

“As per the directive of the Kilo Kilonser (Home minister of the outfit), the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN) hereby bans the sale of all types of firecrackers in and around Dimapur with immediate effect during this festive season,” said a directive of the NSCN-IM.

The ban is imposed after taking serious note of the nuisance, firecrackers create and its harmful effects, especially to heart patients who suffer the most, stated the NSCN-IM. “Besides, it is never a part of our culture. Therefore, anyone found selling or transporting such items would be strictly dealt with,” the NSCN-IM added.

Along with this, in view of the festive season, the ban on opening of shops on Sunday is hereby temporarily lifted on the request of the public for shopping convenience, the NSCN-IM added.