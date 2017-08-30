NSCN (IM) clarifies

Senapati: The NSCN (IM) has categorically stated that its cadres are not involved in the incident of looting and assault at Karong, as published in the Sangai Express.

Clarifying on the matter, the NSCN (IM) informed that as per the report, an immediate inquiry was initiated, however, it was found that its cadres were not involved in the case.

The report which has shed a bad light on the NSCN (IM) is misleading and damaging, it said.

Those who reported the matter to the daily should have approached the Senapati police station or civil bodies before jumping to conclusion, the statement added.

Meanwhile, it urged those involved in the looting and assault incident at Karong, to surrender immediately and warned to take stringent action if the culprit is found after investigation.