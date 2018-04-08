NSCN (IM) has dropped sovereignty issue, says Kiren No impact on neighbouring States : Rijiju

GUWAHATI, Apr 7

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the Framework Agreement is for “tangible solution” to the protracted Naga political problem, without causing any adverse impact on States adjoining Nagaland.

Rijiju who was here in connection with BJP’s foundation day anniversary on Friday, said the NSCN (IM) has dropped the “sovereignty” issue and the talks are going on within the framework of the Constitution.

“Talks for Naga solution has been going on for long. But we want to go by concrete timeline for a clear and tangible solution. That is why the Framework Agreement (between Centre and NSCN(IM) was signed in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself have assured of reaching the solution in few months,” Rijiju said.

Solution to the Naga problem was one of the major poll planks for all political parties in the Nagaland Assembly polls this year. After People’s Democratic Alliance, a coalition of NDPP, BJP, JDU and Independents, came to power Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has prioritized “inclusive and acceptable” solution through collective endeavor of the state government, Centre and stakeholders of Nagaland.

However, the Framework Agreement was a bone of contention for different quarters in Assam, Manipur as well as Arunachal Pradesh. There were demands from these States to make the contents of the agreement public.

As these States share border with Nagaland, opposition to the agreement stemmed from NSCN (IM)’s demand for inclusion of Naga-inhabited areas of these States in the greater Nagalim.

But Rijiju said the Framework Agreement acknowledges the “unique history” of the Nagas and there would not be any adverse ramification in neighbouring States.

“We are progressing with the peace process with absolute clarity. The neighbouring States need not have to worry as there would be no adverse impact. Not even an inch of territories in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be affected,” Rijiju said.

On talks with other insurgent groups of Assam, the Minister said is progressive in the right direction. He said that the talks with Ulfa (Progressive) are almost at the final stage.

“The demands placed by the Ulfa (Progressive) are genuine and the Centre has agreed them in principle. We are in the phase of giving final shape to the peace talks for signing memorandum of settlement,” he said.

TNN