NSCN (IM) not a legitimate body : NNC/FGN

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 11: The NNC/FGN has categorically stated that NSCN-IM which is engaged in a political dialogue with the Government of India is not a legitimate body of the Nagas.

Talking with some media persons a few days back at Kohima, NNC/FGN leaders maintained that they have very little to comment on the political dialogue and the Framework Agreement signed by the Government of India and NSCN-IM.

FGN Tatar Hoho Speaker Nuvitshu asserted that NSCN-IM is not a legitimate body of Naga people either in Nagaland or Manipur.

“As an illegitimate body is representing the Nagas, we don’t want to give any comment. Forget about Naga integration or sovereignty, nothing will come out of the ongoing dialogue process”, Nuvitshu said.

“Naga people are one but an illegitimate body is holding dialogue with the Government of India. Let them finish their job. We will have to wait till then”, he said.

He appealed to all the Naga people to trust God and wait till they (NSCN-IM) finish their job.

All the allegations levelled against NNC with regard to the Shillong Accord 1975 cannot be vindicated.

Neither NNC Chairman AZ Phizo nor the general secretary were present when the Shillong Accord was signed. Rather, AZ Phizo raised strong objections against clause no 1 and no 3 of the Shillong Accord. He made it clear that he would accept the accord only after the clauses are amended.

The birth of NSCN-IM and NSCN-K in the aftermath of the Shillong Accord were the works of adversary forces, he asserted.

NSCN-IM was a creation of adversary forces. That was why they killed many distinguished leaders of NNC without any provocation, Nuvitshu said.

Since then, NSCN-IM has never been a legitimate body of the Naga people.

“Being an illegitimate body, we refrained from making any comment. But all their activities will come to an end and that is what we have been waiting for”, he continued.

“We have a strong belief that the final days of NSCN-IM are approaching. Let’s put faith in God and wait together”, said the NNC/FGN leader.

NNC/FGN Zeliangrong Region Midan Peyu Gaidimchung Pou said that they have learnt about many people engaged in extortion from public and departments in different regions of NNC/FGN, particularly in Zeliangrong region in the name of the outfit.

NNC/FGN has been repeatedly warning all the concerned not to indulge in such anti-party and anti-people activities. But all those anti-social elements must pay the price of their activities, said the Midan Peyu.

Notably, three central leaders of NNC/FGN and three leaders of the outfit’s Zeliangrong region were present at the press meet.