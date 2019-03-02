NSCN (IM) raises Nagalim bogey again

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Mar 2 : The NSCN-IM has cautioned the Naga people to be on guard against the “malicious” talk of “Solution without integration and sovereignty”. The NSCN-IM also said that such statement is “injurious to the principle of Naga politics”.

Rh Raising, Convenor of the NSCN-IM’s highest decision making body, the Steering Committee, said this during the “Joint Consultative Meeting” of the Joint Legislature Forum of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and the NSCN-IM leaders at Dimapur on February 27.

According to the copy of the speech, which was made available to Newmai News Network on Friday evening in Dimapur, Rh Raising said that the Framework Agreement signed with the Government of India on August 3, 2015 “is the rallying point for the Nagas”. He also said that the NSCN-IM “believes that this Framework Agreement solves not only the political problem of the Nagas, but also the security problem of the Indian sub-continent as well”.

Elaborating, Rh Raising said the Framework Agreement is based on the recognized unique history of the Nagas. “The Government of India has recognized the sovereignty of the Nagas stating that sovereignty of the Nagas lies with the Naga people and sovereignty of India lies with the Indian people,” the NSCN-IM leader said, while adding, “It has recognized the territories of the Nagas affirming that Nagas are the owner of their land and mineral resources beneath the land and on the surface of land, that, it has also recognized the identity of the Nagas”.

The Framework Agreement further underlines that Nagas and Indians will coexist as two entities sharing sovereign power. “I think ‘co-existence of the two entities and shared sovereignty’ are self-explanatory,” he added.

“All subsequent discussions are based on the Framework Agreement. Except a few points for final touch, we have covered almost all points,” the NSCN-IM leader informed.

Rh Raising said that “ours” is a principle-based politics, which calls for a principle-based solution, and that, “any kind of solution that betrays the principle is viewed as a roadblock”.

Therefore, the NSCN-IM leader said that they have been looking for the genuine and lasting solution that can protect “our sovereign rights, our territories, our identity and our future.”

According to Rh Raising, in order to map out a solution, the Naga people must fight the enemies through certain strategies. “Through these strategies, all sections of the Naga people, except a few collaborators, fight and speak for the cause with high spirit of nationalism”, the NSCN-IM leader added.

He added that “we have invested enough time and energy; we invested our wisdom and resources for creating conducive atmosphere for talks, but sadly, the past talks or accords could not solve the problem”.

According to him, “our people” rejected the 16-Point Agreement and the Shillong Accord “because they could not deliver” the goods to the people.

“We know agreement that betrays the issue of the Nagas never solves the problem because ours is an issue-based politics,” he added.

On the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the NSCN-IM leader said that “fighting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is a battle for an amendment of a portion of the Indian Constitution”. According to him, it is a fight within the box. “It is true that if the flood gate is opened to the immigrants, they will over-swarm the people in the North East within a few years or decades”, he stated.

“However, ours is a fight for an Agreement on the issue between India and the Nagas. We are looking for an Agreement that can protect our future, an agreement built on the foundation of the unique history of the Nagas. By unique history, it means – Nagas have the history of independence. They have never been a part of the Union of India or that of Burma,” Rh Raising pointed out.

He then alleged that the Government of India tried to murder the history of the Nagas “through the so-called” 16-Point Agreement. But our people rejected it. “Had there not been NSCN and its leadership who saved the future of the Nagas from the treacherous Shillong Accord, we would be having the history of shame and humiliation today,” Rh Raising claimed.

On the “influx of illegal immigrants”, the NSCN-IM leader said that the influx of illegal immigrants “in Naga country” is a matter of great concern for all the Naga people. “How do we deal with this menace?,” he asked, while adding, “Humanitarian ground has to be looked into, but the political aspect of the immigrants should also be viewed seriously. We should not forget that they are carrying with them the seed of colonialism”. He then said that entitling right to vote to the illegal immigrants should be viewed as a “National crime”.

Rh Raising said that looking at the “Naga National issue” from the Indian perspective and speaking of Naga politics in the language of the Indian Constitution “will never give us the correct answer to the problem rather they will magnify the problem”. On land issue, Rh Raising alleged that some people value money more than land forgetting that land is the mother of all resources. “Land is the root of our history and politics,” he added.

He then said that “we” are strongly opposed to the notion of developmental package at the expense of National history. He added that “piece meal solution” is perceived as a political bait.