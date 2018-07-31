NSCN (IM) states its stand

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Jul 30: The NSCN-IM has given its side of the story today on the developments arising out of the recognition of Zeme, Liangmai and Rongmei as tribes by the Naga outfit.

In a statement made available to Newmai News Network late tonight, the NSCN-IM said that the “Zeliangrong community was trifurcated into three distinct Naga tribes on the request of the three apex bodies of the Zeme, Liangmai and Rongmei tribes for nearly about ten years now, following which the GPRN granted due recognition on March 23, 2018 and accorded the three tribes full status of Naga tribes”. The NSCN-IM also said that the recognition of the three tribes does not mean that the existing Zeliangrong organizations should break up or that the nomenclature ‘Zeliangrong’ is banned. “The NSCN does not wish to interfere in the internal matter of the Zeliangrong community,” the Naga outfit clarified.

With regard to the news item published in the media about the threat on the life of the leaders of Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur and Nagaland), Zeliangrong Youth Front (Assam, Manipur and Nagaland) and All Zeliangrong Students’ Union (Assam, Manipur and Nagaland), the NSCN-IM also clarified that it “makes it known to the public that the leaders of the ZB (AMN), ZYF (AMN) and AZSU (AMN) were informed and invited twice for a co-ordination meeting with the Hon’ble Kilo Kilonser on the May 11, 2018 at the Council Headquarters in Hebron and also on May 18, 2018 at the Ceasefire Monitoring Cell (CFMC) office, 4th Mile, Dimapur to discuss the matter pertaining to the recognition of the three Naga tribes, namely, Zeme, Liangmai and Rongmei”.

According to the NSCN-IM, instead of responding, the leaders of the three Zelianggrong organizations went to New Delhi to meet the “most Hon’ble Ato Kilonser without the knowledge of the Home authorities and submitted a memorandum on May 16, 2018 regarding the inclusion of Zeliangrong areas in the united Naga fold, as the ZB (AMN) was alarmed by false rumor that the Zeliangrong areas of Assam are to be left out as and when solution comes”. The NSCN-IM further said that the principle of the Framework Agreement encompasses the entire Naga-inhabited areas. “The ZB (AMN) has made a mountain out of a molehill. The public and these three organizations are welcome to substantiate their claim anytime”, the NSCN-IM added.

The NSCN-IM stated that the then warring Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) factions in May, 2018 held a meeting in the presence of ZB (AMN) and AZSU (AMN) for reconciliation of the two groups that led to the signing of a ceasefire between the two ZUF factions and to oppose the Framework Agreement in their own wisdom. According to the NSCN-IM, after some few days, they elected Raitu Chawang, the former president of ZB (AMN) as the new chairman of the ZUF. “The ZUF and the ZB (AMN), ZYF (AMN) and AZSU (AMN) who work in collusion with one another are very apprehensive and therefore, hell bent on maligning the image of the NSCN and sabotage the Indo-Naga peace process. The Nagas are left to wonder how the ZB (AMN) could be so concerned about the welfare of Zeliangrong people in the event of Indo-Naga solution by submitting a memorandum to the most Hon’ble Ato Kilonser on May 16, 2018 & at the same time propagate a unified Zeliangrong homeland with the ZUF,” the NSCN-IM also stated.

According to the NSCN-IM, the ZUF declared on May 3, 2018 demanding a separate homeland for Zeliangrong people and the ZB (AMN) on June 29, 2018 resolved to demand a Zeliangrong homeland again, as released to the media. “The ZUF and ZB (AMN) are the two sides of the same coin,” the NSCN-IM further stated.

“Therefore, after thorough deliberation, the august house of the Joint Council of the Steering Committee, Kilonsers and Heads of the Departments unanimously derecognized the three Zeliangrong organizations Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur and Nagaland), Zeliangrong Youth Front (Asssam, Manipur and Nagaland) and All Zeliangrong Students’ Union (Assam, Manipur and Nagaland) with immediate effect based on the reasons such as “challenging the Yaruiwo’s Order of 2011; for demanding separate homeland of the Zeliangrong people in collaboration with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF); and for challenging the Tatar Hoho decision of March 23, 2018 which approved the recognition of three Naga tribes as separate tribes, viz, Zeme, Liangmai and Rongmei.

“Therefore, these so-called organizations will not represent the voice of the Zeliangrong people any longer,” stated the NSCN-IM. The Naga outfit further said that the allegation of “threat on the life of the leaders of these three organizations and attempt to break up the unity of the Zeliangrong community levelled by the ZB (AMN) at the Ministry of Home Affair’s office, Government of India and to the media is totally baseless, unwarranted and devoid of any truth”.