NSCN (IM) VP no more

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Dec 12 : NSCN-IM vice president, General (Retd) Kholi Konyak passed away in New Delhi this afternoon. His exact age is not known. However, NSCN-IM sources said that he was an octogenarian.

According to the NSCN-IM sources, General (Retd) Kholi passed away at 2.30 pm. His mortal remains will be brought to Hebron Camp on Thursday, December 13. The sources added that the NSCN-IM will organise “state funeral” at Hebron Camp on December 14, and then the burial will be done in his native village in “Konyak Region”.

According to the NSCN-IM sources, Gen (Retd) joined the ‘Naga National movement’ in 1956.

Meanwhile, a condolence service was held at Nagaland House in New Delhi this evening organised by Nagas living in the National capital.