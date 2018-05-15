NSCN (K) cadre’s wife held with ransom money

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 14: The ransom amount which was paid in connection with the abduction of an engineer of Bhartia Infra Projects Limited, was recovered from the wife of one top cadre of NSCN (K).

Speaking to media persons at his Cabinet hall today afternoon, Chief Minister N Biren Singh (who is also in charge of Home) conveyed that the NSCN (K) cadre has been identified as Gaising and informed that the cadre was apprehended by Meghalaya police and is currently at Shillong.

The CM informed that SP Jowai of Meghalaya relayed information to Manipur police today morning that the wife of the NSCN (K) cadre, Tanthaoliu Gonmei (27) had left for Imphal in a bus along with Rs 13 lakh (out of the total Rs 25 lakh paid as ransom for the release of the engineer).

Conveying that Manipur police was able to capture the woman along with the money at Kanglatongbi today, the CM said that such incidents have been posing great hurdles in bringing development to the State.

Pointing out that the Ambassador of Belgium visited Manipur recently, Biren said that the Ambassador also expressed condolence for the personnel who were killed in the recent blast at Koirengei. However, it is questionable if the Ambassador would want to visit the State again, the CM said and urged all those concerned not to repeat such violent acts in the future.

On the other hand, the CM clarified that there was no decision to ban the entry of diesel autos, Tata Magic or Tata Winger in Imphal City nor was an order issued in this regard.

If the step is in the interest of the people and if it is justified, the Government will make a push even if there are strikes. The Government will also resort to legal actions if the need arises, he added and informed that he has directed the authority concerned to arrest the parties involved in the strike.