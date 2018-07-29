NSCN (K) camp

Guwahati, July 28 : The Myanmar army has launched an operation against camps of Naga rebel group NSCN-K in the Sagaing region of that country, thus forcing a large number of rebels to flee. The action was launched on Wednesday despite a ceasefire agreement being in force between the two parties.

NSCN-K spokesperson Isak Sumi said there had been no harm to their cadres so far. In his Facebook post, he said: “The ongoing standoff between the Myanmar army and Naga army (NSCN-K) has been temporarily resolved without any untoward incident, but the Naga army had to make a tactical withdrawal. The overall situation is still tense, but the Naga army is re-entrenched and safe.”

The NSCN-K has its base in Myanmar from where it provides logistic support and training to other militant outfits from North Eastern region, including ULFA (Independent), NDFB (S), PLA etc.

All these Myanmar-based NE militant groups have formed a banner organisation to launch joint attacks on the Indian security forces. The Centre has been mounting diplomatic pressure on Myanmar to evict militant groups from its territory.

