NSCN (K) splits, new faction formed

NEW DELHI, Nov 17

A power struggle between the top insurgent leaders in the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) has finally come to an end. The latest report indicates around 80 per cent of NSCN (K) cadres of Indian origin have raised a new faction under the chairman Khango Konyak and Deputy Kilon-ser Isac Sumi. NSCN (K) cadres along with weapons had deserted the outfit and joined Konyak group.

The Indian security establishment is hopeful that these developments may bring peace in the North East region.

The change of leadership hasn’t gone down well with many NSCN (K) cadres. The Indian origin NSCN (K) cadres were not happy with the decision of removal of Khango Konyak from the post of Chairman in its emergency meeting held on August 17 this year at Taga where defence Kilonser Yung Aung was elected as the acting chairman of the outfit.

”At this point, things are not very clear. This is not right to comment anything on this situation.” said a home ministry official.

The NSCN (K) and other insurgent groups have launched a series of attacks on Indian Army. The deadliest of them was an ambush on an Indian Army convoy in Manipur’s Chandel district that killed 18 jawans.

Soon after the attack, Indian Army Special Forces launched a surgical strike against them at Manipur and Myanmar border causing heavy casualties. Niki Sumi has been involved in many attacks on Indian Army and was believed to be the main mastermind behind the ambush on an Indian Army convoy in Chandel District of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar Army personnel have continued deployment in NSCN(K) controlled areas in the Myanmar Naga hills led by a Brigadier-rank officer. The Myanmar Army is deploying more men in strongholds of insurgent groups. Some reports say that the Myanmar Army is destroying NSCN(K) camps and doing video recordings of the same. This has led to fear among insurgent group members. Zee News