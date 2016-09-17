NSCN/GPRN urges public

IMPHAL, Sep 16: NSCN/GPRN has appealed to all to be cautious while posting comments on the social media. In a statement, Ministry of Information and Publicity of the outfit urged the public not to post irresponsible write-ups which may create unwanted situation in the society.

When the entire Naga community as well as the people of North-East were mourning the demise of NSCN (IM) chairman Isak Chisi Swu, a 19-year-old young man namely Chingkhiungam H Pamei s/o Hulungsung Pamei and Rangkiusiliu of L-Pabram village in Tamenglong district posted a derogatory write-up on Facebook against the Naga leader on June 28 last, said the statement.

The comment was intolerable and unpardonable as it came when the entire nation was grieving for the leader’s last journey. Under the supervision of Thungbo Brigade commander the youth was arrested on July 6, 2016 and taken to custody for thorough interrogation.

On his confession and admittance of mistake committed and thus seeking forgiveness the NSCN/GPRN in respect of the late chairman and in honouring his final letter to the Naga people to usher in peace and reconciliation, the youth’s life was spared and released safely on July 12 by asking him not repeat such thoughtless acts again, added the statement.