February 5, 2017 08:34 am

NSCN(IM) cadre held

IMPHAL, Feb 4 : Based on a specific input regarding presence of 4, 5 active cadres of NSCN(IM) in Tamenglong Ward No 5, a joint operation was launched by troops of Tamenglong and Tamei Battalion under Senapati Brigade of Red Shield Division on February 3.
During the search operation, a cadre of NSCN(IM) was apprehended who has been identified as SS Cpl Thijuangpau Panmei.
The apprehendee was handed over to Imphal police station.

