NSF against MBBS quota to tribals from Manipur

DIMAPUR, Aug 22

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and the All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) have reiterated the stand against allocation of seats to non- indigenous candidates for undergoing MBBS, BDS and other professional courses under State quota.

A joint statement from NSF education secretary, Muphato Nyuthe and ANCSU vice president, Benjong Longchar listed out three individuals who they stated were “doubtful candidates,” stating that their fathers are found in E-rolls under Senapati district of Manipur.

The NSF and ANCSU cautioned the Directorate of Technical Education not to allot seats for undergoing the mentioned courses under State quota under any circumstances, failing which the organizations would initiate their own course of action.

“The parents of the mentioned candidates are enrolled in the e-roll of other State and therefore the candidates cannot be considered as indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland State. The Director of Technical Education is requested to initiate necessary action immediately in order to avoid any further misunderstandings and confrontations,” they demanded.

“As the documents (ST & Indigenous Certificates) of the above mentioned candidates are not genuine as it has been obtained without proper verification, therefore the State Government should also initiate disciplinary action against the erring officials immediately for issuing ST & Indigenous certificates to those candidates without proper verification and authentication as per the office Memorandum Vide No. AR-12/3-89 dated Kohima the 4th Oct 1995,” the ANCSU and NSF demanded.