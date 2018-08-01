NSF reiterates Naga integration call

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Jul 31: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has asserted that the Naga people have every right to live under one political roof. The NSF also said that the student boy has its foundation deeply rooted in the Naga freedom struggle apart from students’ welfare and “have been consistently voicing its stance on the topic of integration of the entire Naga contiguous (ancestral) area”.

Stating that it does not wish to infringe on the rights of others, NSF said, “We call upon all people to understand the Nagas dilemma, and how the historically once holistic Naga people now lay divided: forcibly dissected, and the fragments of the Naga people tossed into arbitrarily marked areas during the twentieth century by outside invaders who did so for their attainment of geographical and administrative gain with no consideration for the indigenous people of the land at the time”.

The NSF added that, the Naga people thus, have a justified right to claim integration of their land and people. “Let it be understood that within the purview of our Naga history, the amalgamation of the Naga people and the Naga homeland is not merely a wish nor a fancy but it is the birth-right of every Naga to reach for re-consolidation of our people’s sense of identity and live under one administrative roof that governs us with complete understanding of our needs as a distinct indigenous tribal community”. The NSF said that such development will act as a safeguard of the safety of the Naga people and their future.

The NSF said that it is aware that neighbouring communities of the Nagas are apprehensive of the outcome of the ongoing political talks between the “Naga National workers” and the Govt of India.

“In fact, the present peace process and its outcome is expected to ease the prevailing tension in the entire North East region,” the NSF stated. According to the NSF, as neighbours since time immemorial, “we expect our neigh- bours to be more sensible in its utterances and actions as provoking each other will only lead to hatred and animosity between us rather than strengthening our neighbourly relationship”.

According to the NSF, it is high time for the neighbouring communities of the Nagas to realise that the “Nagas have suffered too long and as such any interference and hindrance on solution to the protracted Naga political issue does not go down well with the Naga people”. The NSF added that the neighbouring communities must also realise that there are forces within as well as outside “our communities who have been playing hide and seek game to instigate among us all these while.

“And for too long we all have been made a victim of such gimmicks. Having had enough experience of human sufferings; the Naga people in general are looking and longing for an honourable and peaceful solution to the long drawn Naga political issue. For which, we urge our neighbouring communities to be magnanimous in their approach and wholeheartedly support the integration of Naga contiguous area as part and parcel of the impending solution. Rest assured that Naga people would never snatch or encroach even an inch of land that belongs to other communities/non-Nagas, while asserting that no matter how long it takes Naga people’s aspiration to live together as a people shall persist,” the NSF said.

Meanwhile, the NSF strongly expressed dissatisfaction over the slow-paced progress of the ongoing political talks as it has taken more than two-decade ever since the talks started at the Prime Minister level. “We, the NSF, therefore, impress both entities i.e. Naga National workers and the Govt of India, to be more sensitive to the growing anxieties that the Naga people suffer without respite from the delay of finding a solution”, the NSF urged. “These political talks must come to a logical conclusion,” it urged.