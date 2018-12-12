NSS emerge champions of Ibochou Memorial Football Tournament

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : Nine Shining Star (NSS), Pungdongbam have cruised to the title of 2nd Huidrom Ibochou Memorial Imphal East Football Tournament organised by HYDCL Sports Committee at its playground at Huidrom Mayai Leikai today.

NSS rode on Maru’s brace to seal a 2-0 victory against BOLERO, Sekta in the final clash today and rightfully claimed the title of the tournament which featured a total of 16 teams clubbed into 4 groups. Maru gave NSS the opener in the 17th minute of the match while his second goal and match’s last goal in the 39th minute to make it 2-0. BOLERO tried hard to fought back in the latter part of the game but their attempts hardly threatened NSS keeper who was carefully assisted by the defenders. Eventually NSS lifted the trophy with a 2-0 win and claimed the prize money of Rs 30,000 while runners up Bolero got Rs 20,000 and a trophy. Best Goalkeeper K Jameson, Best Defender S Pahari of BOLERO, Best Player Sobha of NSS and Top Scorer O Romton of FC Ngamba were also encouraged with Rs 1,000 each along with trophies.