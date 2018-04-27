NSU beat Linthoi FC in VSO Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 26 : NSU had a narrow 1-0 win over Linthoi FC, Chajing today in a league match of the ongoing 4th VSO Trophy State Level Cash Prize Football Tournament organised by Khongjom Circle Veteran Sports Organisation at Tekcham Kangjeibung. Both the teams were defensive throughout the first half and held their ground in thwarting all the threats which were quite a few and far between. As indicated by their defensives approaches, the first half ended without any goals. NSU’s Loya broke the deadlock in the dying minute of the match when he found the net in the (60+1)th minute to run away with 1-0 victory over Linthoi FC.