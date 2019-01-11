NSU defeats LKCC 2-0

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 10 : NSU Narenkonjin Mamang Leikai defeated LKCC Langthabal Khoupum 2-0 in the Group-B league match of the ongoing 30th Langthabal Kendra Inter Club Football Tournament 2018 organised by Chajing Inat Kanba Lup at Chajing Kangjeibung Lilong, today.

The match saw a competitive battle between the two sides but NSU come out strong in the second half and find the nets through Th Suresh in the 41st minute and Th Bisho in the 43rd minute to end the game 2-0 in the favour of NSU.

YCGC Chajing Konjeng Leikai will meet CYDOL Lilong Chajing Chingkhong Leikai in Group-A league match tomorrow at 2 pm.