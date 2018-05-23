NSUI, Youth Cong protest price hike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 22: Volunteers of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest demonstration in front of Congress Bhawan today afternoon against hiking prices of petrol, diesel and other essential items by the BJP Government.

Police personnel of City PS were seen deployed at Congress Bhavan entrance gate to prevent any kind of unwanted incidents due to the protest.

Speaking to media persons, N Subhas, MPCC Youth Congress and NSUI in-charge stated that the protest has been organised due to huge difference in prices of essential items before and after the Karnataka election.

After the Karnataka election, the price of petrol, diesel and other essential items have skyrocketed.

He also stated that the protest demonstration is being staged to highlight all the wrongdoings of the State government under the Narendra Modi led Central Government.

Subhas alleged that under the Food Security Act, the BJP led State Government has failed to provide/ distribute PDS items to the people of the State for more than four months.

He also asked where all the PDS items, which are meant to be distributed to needy people of the State, have gone.

Amir Hussain, president of Youth Congress said that after the Narendra Modi led BJP Government came to power in November 2014, the excise duties (tax) for petrol and diesel have increased by nine times.

Due to such increase in excise duties and price hike, the common people of the country and businessmen are suffering immensely but the Narendra Modi Government has failed to give proper and specific clarification regarding these abnormal price hikes.

He also said that before the Karnataka election, the price of petrol was below Rs 75 but after the election, the price shot up to Rs 84.

The Youth Congress and NSUI will not remain silent in this issue and will continue to protest against the wrongdoings of the BJP Government, he added.