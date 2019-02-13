Nude protest staged against CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 12: Irate people of Kyamgei staged a nude protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in front of the BJP, Manipur State Unit office located at Canchipur today.

Eight men who claimed to be the locals of Kyamgei defied curfew and stripped in front of the BJP to protest against CAB at around 11 am.

Various slogans against CAB 2016 and BJP were also raised during the protest.

Police who were deployed at the BJP office attempted to stop the protest. However, they carried out the protest for a few minutes in front of the BJP office.

Speaking to some reporters, the protesters claimed that the protest demonstration was carried out to demonstrate that they are deeply hurt by the consistent efforts of the BJP to table and pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 even in the Rajya Sabha despite the strong protest and uproar against the Bill in the State and North East as a whole.

They continued that they will take on other intense form of agitation if the Bill is not withdrawn.

Meanwhile, a large number of public defied curfew and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister N Biren at multiple locations to mark the protest against CAB and BJP in the State.

The effigies were burnt at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai and Thongju Boroi Makhong among other places.

Tyres and other materials were also burnt at different locations along the Imphal-Moreh route to block roads and demonstrate protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Police personnel who were deployed and mobile police team had a hard time in handling the situation as protesters staged their agitations despite repeated intervention.

The protesters continued to burn tyres and other materials on the road repeatedly at various locations after police extinguished the fire and cleared the road.

Womenfolk who protested against the Bill confronted and exchanged heavy words with police who attempted to prevent and asked them to return home.