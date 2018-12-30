Nupi Samaj recalls genesis of Meira Paibi movement

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 29: The 38th Meira Paibi Houdokhiba Numit 2018, was held at Ima Khunthokhanbi Shanglen today under the aegis of the All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Develop-ment Samaj (Nupi Samaj).

Speaking at the event, Nupi Samaj president Thok-chom Ramani Leima said that the day is observed every year as the Meira Paibi Houdokpa Numit in memory of the brave mothers and women who took up torch/Meira on December 29, 1980, for the welfare of the State.

There has been virtually no change to the Meira Paibi movement till date, except for instances of some degrees of politicisation, she added.

She also stressed on the ill effects of drugs and added that the Government’s inaction plays a huge part in the drug menace.

On the other hand UCM president Sunil Karam said that Nupi Samaj played a big role in the anti-drug movement during 1972 to 1975 when the State experienced an extreme drug menace.

Then after the imposition of AFSPA in the State, many human rights violations and crimes against women were committed in the State by security forces. In a bid to save the women of the State as well as the people, the brave mothers of the State took up the torch from 1980 and started a strong movement against such atrocities, Sunil said.

He also explained that women and the mothers all play a huge role in various major issues which threaten the State like Manipur integrity issue, AFSPA etc. He then expressed desire for Meira Paibis to operate and function in a dignified manner with pride. AMKIL president Phanjoubam Sakhi, All Manipur Tammi Chingmi Apunba Nupi Lup president Soibam Momon Leima, Kabui Mothers Association president G Atongpi Kameipui, Khunthokhanbi Meira Paibi Thangmeiband Meisnam Leikai, Kabrabam Leikai advisor Thongam Thagoisana and Anti Social Preventive Organisation president Ahamadi Begum attended the event as the presidium members.